R&B Singer Jeremih In ICU Battling COVID-19, 50 Cent, Big Sean & Hitmaka Reacts

Prayers up for R&B singer Jeremih who is currently hospitalized in ICU after contracting COVID-19.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt normal life, several musicians, artists, and performers have caught the deadly virus within recent times, and today, Saturday, November 14, comes news that Jeremih is in the hospital reportedly fighting for his life after contracting the virus. The news became public after producer and music executive Hitmaka asked his followers to pray for the “Birthday Sex” singer.

Hitmaka said: “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings??.” He posted the message to Instagram alongside the hospitalized singer sitting in a studio.

Hitmaka also expressed his concern about his friend’s condition using his Instagram stories, where he said, “My dawg changed my life. He gone pull thru. Pray for @jeremih,” and in another one he said, “We need that energy [prayer emoji]… Pray for my brother. He gone shake back @jeremih.”

Other artists have rallied the call for prayers for the hospitalized singer on Twitter, Big Sean said: “Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih ??,” while 50 Cent added: “pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s#$t is real.”

Even though it’s not been confirmed, TMZ has reported that sources say the singer was placed on a ventilator as his condition deteriorates.

As concerns continue to flow in from fans on Twitter, some have also revealed similar claims, though they remain unconfirmed. A Twitter fan named Jay said: “@Jeremih is currently in the ICU in Chicago fighting for his life. I want everyone on Twitter to pray for #jeremih.”

Another fan with the handle You Can’t Fight added: “Damn!!!! RT @Feewiththetea: Singer @jeremih is fighting for his life after getting Covid 19. He’s in ICU right now Folded hands.”

We join others in hoping that the singer can make a full recovery from this deadly virus. Even though many people have been given hope with the news that there may be a vaccine for COVID-19 next year, the virus continues to claim lives and hospitalize hundreds of thousands around the world.

