Stylo G set to perform at MOBO Awards

Stylo G will be performing at the upcoming MOBO awards.

Something tells us there is going to be a whole lot of yellow “caution’ tape drawn across the MOBO Awards Stage on December 9, following the show’s organizers announcement of UK-based dancehall act Stylo G being one of the entertainers set to ignite the stage.

The official Instagram page for the award show shared a promotional video of the “Too Hot” deejay a few hours ago. Stylo reshared the synchronized tweet, meanwhile expressing just how grateful he is to finally be able to perform on the MOBO Stage.

“Always wanted to perform At the Moboawards. best news for 2020. GIVE THANKS,” he wrote in the caption. Other acts set to grace the stage include Loski Harlem, Ms. Banks, a joint performance between Headieone and M huncho, Kojey Radical, Tiwa Savage, Davido, H.E.R. Shaybo Music, and Tiana Major9, with others set to be added.

As the performance lineup and the founder Kanya King stated, they “are back with a vengeance,” after taking a 2-year break.

The 2020 nominees have already been named. Stylo G has not been listed among them still, the entertainer’s catalog of hits such as, “Touch Down,” “Too Hot,” Dumplin'” should leave a lasting impression on the viewers.

The 2020 MOBO nominees in the Reggae Music category are as follows: Buju Banton, Popcaan, Koffee, Protoje, and Lila Iké. Jamaicans have also found themselves listed among the international nominees. Popcaan, Shenseea, and Koffee lead the charge for Jamaica, with Burna Boy, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke, Roddy Rich, Rema, Summer Walker, H.E.R., and Lil Baby being strong contenders.

MOBO Awards 2020 kicks off at 7 PM UK-time and will be live-streamed on Youtube and broadcasted on BBC One.