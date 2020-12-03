Rita Ora Apologize After Backlash For Birthday Party Potential COVID Superspreader

Rita Ora’s birthday has landed her in enough hot water that she has apologized.

Like most people, the Londoner wanted to be surrounded by friends and family as she celebrated her 30th birthday. Rita chose to commemorate the milestone at a restaurant in the city’s Notting Hill neighborhood with a gathering of loved ones that included Cara Delevigne.

The problem with the 30-person party is that the UK is currently in lockdown, with regulations prohibiting the meeting more than one person who you do not live with, except in specific circumstances. Police were called to Casa Cruz just after 9 PM on Saturday following reports of COVID-19 regulations being breached but are continuing to investigate the allegations.

The story made its way into the public domain, where fans of the “For You” singer were not too impressed with her actions considering the severity of the pandemic. The 30-year-old described the part as “a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK” in an Instagram post in which she apologized.

“This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement… I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologize.”

Rita has volunteered to pay a fine, but she is not the only star to face backlash for throwing a birthday shindig. Those on social media felt that Diddy was selfish and out of touch after he posted photos from his 41st birthday party on the island of Turks and Caicos.