Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher Hints At Break Up, Unfollow Each Other On IG

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher sparked break up rumors by exchanging the ultimate Instagram diss.

Fans are buzzing with rumors that rapper Moneybagg Yo and his girlfriend Ari Fletcher have split. The two have unfollowed each other on Instagram, leaving their followers to believe that there must have been a break up. Though they have had their ups and downs, a lot of fans have been supporting them throughout the course of their relationship.

The two are said to have been involved in their fair share of drama since they confirmed their relationship at the top of the year. Earlier this year, in February, the couple reportedly got into a fight that ended with Roc Nation artist getting socked and Ari Fletcher getting her wig snatched off her head. Some fans say it’s toxic, but Ari denied that after a video that reportedly chronicles the aftermath of the fight started making rounds online.

They seemed to be good for a while, but the couple caught fans’ attention again in September when Moneybagg Yo sent out a tweet that Ari promptly questioned when it was believed that he may have been referencing her.

“All dat extra sh*t get u left behind,” Moneybagg wrote at the time. After Ari boldly asked “Who you talking about?” the rapper seemingly denied that it had anything to do with his girlfriend.

Ari and Moneybagg showed their happy couple face again in September when Ari got her man a brand new Maybach SUV for his birthday, which they celebrated together with friends in Las Vegas.

Though the couple did not give any prior indication that there was trouble in paradise, fans are convinced that they have called it quits. Do you think Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher will work things out?