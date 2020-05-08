Ari Fletcher Hints At Split With Moneybagg Yo, “I Can Love Myself Better”

Are Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher still a thing? Twitter has its doubts.

It was in early December that the “No Sucker” rapper first got rumors going that he was seeing Ari Fletcher. Ari was first spotted at Moneybagg Yo’s concert in South Carolina, and then the Memphis artist popped up on her Insta in the form of a tattooed hand with a diamond-encrusted watch and a pink finger wearing almost as much ice. It didn’t take long for the pair to confirm that something was going on as Moneybagg told TT Torrez, “We rockin’. You know what I’m sayin’? What you see is what you get,” during an interview on Hot 97.

The lovebirds have offered glimpses into their relationship during the past five months, but it now seems as though their ship has reached a rocky patch. “I can love myself better than any man can. I might have been torn a little but no man has every been able to break me, never will,” Ari wrote on Twitter, followed by another post which read, “If you know in your heart what you want then don’t settle for nothing less. You can have whatever you want, just be patient!”

If you know in your heart what you want then don’t settle for nothing less. You can have whatever you want, just be patient! — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) May 5, 2020

Her followers are of the belief that the tweets are the model’s way of confirming that she and Moneybagg Yo have called it quits.

While the reason for their alleged split could be any of a dozen, perhaps it had something to do with Moneybagg’s baby mama. Ari Fletcher is known for posting content on social media involving her son with G Herbo, Yosohn, so when Moneybagg’s ex, Whitney White, aka Juicy Baby, posted a clip of herself with her daughter in the bath, Ari took it personally and went on a Twitter rampage.

I can love myself better than any man can. I might have been torn a little but no man has every been able to break me, never will. — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) May 3, 2020

If she and Moneybagg Yo really have broken up, it would be just one less stress in her life.