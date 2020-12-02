Jada Pinkett Smith Endorses Willow Smith Wearing Lingerie With Rihanna

Jada Pinkett-Smith is fully onboard with Willow Smith wearing lingerie.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty is bringing out the best in women all over the world. It turns out the brand also helped Willow Smith, who has officially crossed over into womanhood after strutting her stuff for RiRi’s lingerie line. Here’s the thing, it was actually the first time that the petite 20-year-old was wearing lingerie, and she did so for the world to see!

The Smith family has never been scared of discussing the hot topics on their Red Table Talk series, and in the recent episode, Jada made Willow aware of just how proud she of her bravery and growth; because that’s what moms do.

“You really stepped into your womanhood this year and you showed the world your transformation during your Fenty strut,” Jada said as she began her praises. As revealed by Willow, Jada offered similar words of encouragement on the night of the show when she Facetimed to show her the outfit. “‘YES! Let them have it, Willow,'” were just the words needed to help the young model/singer/actress overcome her fear and nervousness.

“I put on the clothes and I looked at myself and I said, ‘You’re gonna go out there and you’re gonna vibe it out,'” said Willow about just how empowered she eventually felt.

“I was very surprised because I had never worn lingerie in my entire life. My first time in front of the whole world ever wearing lingerie. I just felt so empowered. I felt I was stepping into the year of lingerie and the year of me becoming a woman,” she added.

Many of the industry’s top female acts are ambassadors to Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line and have rocked said pieces on the catwalk.

Thank you @badgalriri for allowing me to be apart of your art. you’re a true VISIONARY // WATCH VOL.2 of the #savagexfenty FASHION SHOW NOW!” Willow in the caption of a photo with Rihanna from the event some months ago.