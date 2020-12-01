Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed: Reports

Rapper Paid Will of the BandGang camp is dead.

The details about the 27-year-old rapper’s death are still sketchy, but a few sources, including The Sun, have confirmed that the rapper was shot and killed some time yesterday in his hometown of Detroit. Paid Will had a massive following in the city, and messages of condolences have already begun pouring in from distraught fans.

This is the second death coming from the BandGang rap collective/organization, whose members are Jizzle P, Paid Will, Masoe, Lonnie Bands, AJ, Javar, and Biggs. This latest incident follows that of Jizzle P, who was shot and killed just a few months ago. It’s reported that Jizzle died at the age of 25 after thugs fired multiple shots into the vehicle he was in. The vehicle was parked in his mom’s driveway.

It tough to see that BandGang, which was started back in 2008, is being fizzled out in this manner. The group provided hit projects such as Untouchable, The Family, and WDW 2. As for Paid Wil, some of his best work includes Heavy Weights, Br6nx Baby, Testers, Applying Pressure, and Young N***a World.

The Detroit spitter was active on Instagram just days before his death. The most recent post on his Instagram page includes him showing off his outfit, along with a caption area filled with a few bars of music.

Paid Will’s death was confirmed by fellow group member BandGang Masoe, who took to Twitter to share a bevy of tweets mourning his associate. “Rip paid will I’m crushed lil bro I’m sorry,” he wrote along with three broken heart emojis. He also hinted that he may be stepping away from his work as a rapper. He wrote, “I quit this rap s**t!”

Urban Islandz will provide additional details on the death of Paid Will as the story develops.