Reggae Singer Jah Cure Addresses Embarrassing Viral Video Paying For Sexual Favors

Jah Cure is responding to the viral video in which he is heard cursing and threatening a woman and demanding the return of $600 for airfare from two women after they refused to have sex with him.

One of the women has disclosed that the incident occurred in December of 2019 and that Jah Cure had beaten her and her friend- another unidentified woman, and falsely imprisoned them as he demanded his money upfront or that one of the women have sex with him.

Speaking to Urban Islandz, one of the women who declined to identify herself says she is fearful for her life. She says that Jah Cure flew her and her friend to Jamaica, but sex was never discussed. However, she said she has been friends with him for years and was ok if it did come up between them. She said they stayed at his place in Montego Bay, then Kingston in Norbrook.

She said the incident caught on the recording started with the artiste asking them to have a threesome, which they refused. He also requested a taboo act, which they also refused. The artiste then became irate at the women. “We said no, he started to get mad and say he bought our tickets. Then hit us. Slapped me in the face and chest. And punched my friend but my head was down I didn’t see where, I think her cheek or side of her head.”

In the viral video, the woman can be heard telling Jah Cure that he hurt her and offered to show him where but he replies “yuh dnt have to show mi nothing, f—k off, yuh lucky, bruk mi want bruk one a yuh hand, yuh tek me for pussy. Yuh see why mi tell unu seh unu a problem, yuh know how much woman mi coulda get and enjoy mi self.”

The woman says that she was allowed to leave after the other woman agreed to have sex with the artiste but that “she cried the whole flight home.” She said they were unable to file a police report as officers in Norbrook refused to take a report. She also claims that two men, who call the artiste ‘daddy,’ stopped them from leaving.

Jah Cure is now responding, saying that he didn’t mean anything by what he said. He has neither confirmed nor denied hitting or falsely imprisoning the women or holding one of them hostage for sex. He does say, though, that he did say the things he said, but he insinuated that missing valuables and cash might have been taken by the women.

He says that the video was sent to him years ago, although the woman in the video claims the incident happened in 2019. A picture of her shows her posing in front of the artiste’s house with his yellow Mercedes-Benz AMG in the background on Dec 11, 2019.

He added that he met the women after they were beaten up by a local dancer years ago, and him knowing them for years extended his hospitality for when they wanted to visit.

The artiste believes the release of the video now is part of a calculated effort by some unknown persons to destroy him. “It was there all this time. It just leaves me to figure that, it seems that you know fall into the hands of someone who would really like to terminate you in everywhere they can you know social media warfare that them set up out there fi fight you know this a dem trick weh dem pull.”

Jah Cure, who was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for rape, said, “everyone have them private life you done know. You and somebody inna argument and someone videoing you without you knowledge to form a setup and a blackmail you feel me yea because I was always good to them. That was the only bad moment me and dem share from the time they were here in Jamaica. Mi show dem so much love and tek care a dem.”

In the viral video, Cure is heard threatening to break the woman’s hand and also saying he will kill her. However, Cure says that after the women visited him, he realized that things were missing from his house- “valuable items and some cash and I asked about it and it caused some vibes and we start talking about other things so I said just give me back mi ticket you know what I mean,” he said before adding “yea because I’m not f**king them even.”

The artiste, however, admits that his behavior is wrong and apologizes “I know it’s wrong to even talk to them the way I was talking to them and I definitely apologize for that in myself. But deeply, they know I didn’t mean anything because I didn’t touch them.”