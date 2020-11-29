Quando Rondo Deletes IG After Fans Exposed Him For Lying About Canceled Show

Quando Rondo has deleted his Instagram after several of his fans called him out for saying that a show he was supposed to have in Georgia was canceled by the Sheriff’s office. Fans noticed that the dates he shared were inconsistent and began to wonder if Rondo was lying about why the show was canceled.

DJ Akademiks posted the following on Instagram, “#quandorondo deleted his Instagram. Many think it’s because of ppl pointing out the date in the Instagram video he posted claiming the police canceled his show.”

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed that they canceled an upcoming show that Quando Rondo was due to perform at. The show, which was supposed to be held at Club Xavier in Macon, Georgia last Friday, November 27, was postponed because of a shooting in the city of Macon. At least six people were shot in that incident, and one person was killed.

According to the Sheriff’s office, “It is reported that [Quando Rondo] is a highly controversial artist “Based on intel gathered by our investigators, they expressed their concerns to the establishment and a mutual agreement was made to postpone for a later date.” The information was confirmed by Lt Sean DeFoe, according to XXL.

The rapper let his fans know that the show was canceled via a series of posts on Instagram. He said, “The mayor and police squad of macon ga canceled the show tonight sh*t got me highly pissed off !! I couldn’t Wait To Rocc Out Literally.” In another video, this time on Twitter, he said, “The fu***ing mayor and the police done canceled the fucking show, cuz,” he said. “That sh*t got me blowed. We been ready. Six-O, we been ready to pull up.”

Yesterday Saturday, November 28, Club Xavier released a statement on the issue, “Due to recent events that have transpired in our city over the last 24 hours. With no fault of the promoter, Quando, or the club and with respect to the Bibb Co. Sherriff dept. The concert will be rescheduled.”

Quando Rondo has been the center of attention for the last two weeks following the killing of King Von since a fight between the two crews outside of a hookah lounge in downtown Atlanta. King Von was shot to death on November 6. Timothy Leeks, one of Rondo’s associates, has been arrested and charged with felony murder in that case. Rondo is not being investigated but is feeling the effects of the death of King Von allegedly by the hands of his crew.