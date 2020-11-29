Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF Kelsey Says Meg Slept With Her Man

Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend Kelsey Nicole is accusing the rapper of messing with her man after dropping a diss track, “Bussin Back.”

Houston native and Billboard chart-topping rapper Megan The Stallion has remained relevant throughout this whole year with her viral hits, but she has also been at the center of huge controversy. While many have flocked to her corner as things unraveled, it appears her own friend has joined the team that is smearing the Grammy Award-nominated artist.

Kelsey Nicole, who is known as Megan The Stallion’s ex-best friend, recently spoke out about the “Savage” rapper getting involved with someone she was seeing first. She addressed the slights in one of Megan’s new songs called “Shots Fired,” which she says is “nothing but lies.” During the Instagram Live session where Kelsey made the wild accusations, she said Megan needs to learn to take accountability and that she was willing to own up to anything the rapper exposes about her.

“Come to find out yo a** was f***king with a n***a behind my back that I was on first,” Kelsey said in the live stream. “And that ain’t right because you supposed to be my best friend. We laugh at b***es that do that sh*t to each other, We not supposed to do that sh*t to each other so stop playing with me.”

Kelsey admitted that she and Megan “stopped f***ing with each other” but says she was never Megan’s enemy and doesn’t understand why her former bestie is making her one. “Megan you steady lying on me, lying on my name. I’m not cool with that. You’re playing with my character,” she said.

She also claimed to have to resort to airing everything out on the internet in order to get a message to Megan because the last time she tried to text the rapper about “slandering her name,” she was ignored. “I ain’t said sh*t on the internet to disrespect nobody. I haven’t crossed no lines so why y’all f***ing with me?”

Kelsey was previously accused of staying silent on the whole Tory Lanez ordeal, and some fans speculated that she accepted hush money, which she blatantly denied again during her recent rant. She told fans she would respect Megan more if she called her and that she already expressed all her concerns to the rapper directly and doesn’t know why it’s going so far.

At the end of the day, Kelsey says she had every right to address the matter online because Megan made a diss track to humiliate her, and she insists that she is “definitely replying.” It sounds like this fire will be stoked pretty soon. Keep your eyes peeled for developments.

Do you think Megan Thee Stallion did what her former best friend is accusing her of?