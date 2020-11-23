Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex Best Friend Kelsey Responds To Diss Track “Shots Fired”

Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend is saying she has a dark soul following a diss on her new song, “Shots Fired.”

Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album Good News on Friday, and fans and critics alike have been dissecting every bit of it. One of the standout tracks from the release is a Biggie Smalls “Who Shot Ya” inspired diss song titled “Shots Fired.” The song comes in at number 1 on the tracklist, which is quite a gutsy move from Thee Stallion. The lyrics are quite bold and in your face as well, with Meg going for the jugular of Tory and her ex-best friend Kelsey Nicole.

“And if it weren’t for me, same week, you would have been indicted / You offered M’s not to talk, I guess that made my friend excited, hmm / Now y’all in cahoots, huh, you a puss in boots,” she raps.

Things went downhill for the trio following the July shooting incident, which left Meg with bullet wounds to both of her feet. Both Tory and Kelsey have denied being the person who pulled the trigger on The Houston Hot Girl, which only leaves Meg to do it herself. Pretty wild! In the eyes of Meg and her fans, Kelsey failed to act like a true best friend, which instilled ideas that she had received hush money from Tory or that the Canadian rapper was also in a relationship with her while he was seeing Meg, and also had his eyes on Kylie Jenner.

Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Nicole’s friendship ended weeks after the incident, and based on the accusations in the “Shots Fired,” we do not expect them to go back to their loving, inseparable days.

Kelsey had a few choice words about Meg while confronting online haters who used the new heat to wage an attack against her. While replying to a comment accusing her of wanting to be like Megan Thee Stallion, she said, “Lol I would never want a soul like hers. Face & body don’t mean sh_t. Relax.”

She also called cap on another statement claiming she was jealous of the level of fame and attention Megan was getting. “The most weirdo sh_t she could’ve ever said,” Kelsey said in her response.

The shooting incident and all shade and broken relationships which were bred from it have consumed much of the media for the latter part of the year. While Tory pleaded guilty to the charges were laid against him, he could be looking at 22 years behind bars if found guilty.