Majah Hype Reveals He’s Recovering Following Hospitalization This Week

The King of Caribbean comedy, Majah Hype, looks to be on the mend following his hospitalization in Atlanta earlier this week. The popular comedian, who is known for characters like “Di Ras” and “Mitzy,” used Instagram to show that he was on the up and up.

Alongside several photos of him performing on stage he said, “I’m a star Blessed and highly favored!! Thanks to everyone who reached out and was there for me in a difficult time God work in ways we won’t understand but trust his guidance.”

He still hasn’t shared details about why he was hospitalized in the first case but fans are happy to see him making a speedy recovery.

“Glad your ok brother Amen now please get back to work cuz these jokes ain’t gonna tell themselves salute,” one fan said.

“What was the issue if you don’t mind me asking I’m happy your up and running again,” one of his supporters wrote while another added, “I praise God for sustaining the man that brings so much joy and laughter to others in this crazy world.”

“Amen Bro! You are very welcome!! Thank you for the joy and laughter you share. Continued blessings to you and your family…. and prayers for health & strength!! ??.”

He’s probably in Atlanta promoting his show, which is scheduled for December 11-13. In a previous post on Facebook, he said, “#passionweekend last year we shut down ATL ???? this year we created an entire weekend for the Caribbean culture!!! #majahhypebirthdayweekend 3 events Friday night passion statement with @safaree @theequeendomcome & @kranium at hype zone || Comedy night with @spiceofficial & @michaelblackson at hypezone || Day on party at republic with @iamerica_mena & @official_je and more!! ???? get your tickets now at majahhype.event Brite.com

link in my bio listen to @hot1079atl for more info.”

We join the over 25, 000 fans in wishing that he continues on the path to a full recovery.