Boosie Badazz Shares First Glimpse Of Injured Leg After Successful Surgery

Boosie Badazz appears to be in good spirit after a successful surgery on his leg.

Things are looking good for Boosie Badazz, who has revealed that his third leg surgery went well. He underwent surgery after being shot in the leg on November 14 following a drive-by shooting near the Big T Plaza in Dallas. He was attending a memorial for his slain friend Mo3.

Following the incident, he underwent two surgeries and earlier this week revealed that he needed a third to save his leg. Not only is he recovering well, but it seems he’s back up and rapping as well. He shared a clip on Instagram of himself, chilling at home with his kids, who are seen playing on a trampoline. Boosie Badazz shows a glimpse of his heavily-bandaged leg at the start of the clip. He has it rested on an elevated surface. He captioned that post, “#peaceandlove #painnpleasure MADE IT BACK.”

According to other posts on his Instagram account, the show must go on as he’s revealed his upcoming club appearances and performances. Even though it is probably likely that he’s been ordered to rest to give his leg a proper chance to heal, the Baton Rouge hustler looks like he’s eager to take back to the stage. He has at least two performances lined up for this week.

In the first post, Boosie Badazz says, “WTF YALL THOUGHT I’m STILL PERFORMING ?? @sideeffects_reloaded THIS NOVEMBER 28TH @1saturdays @prestonluccidavis @djyoke743 @heavyweight_ent TICKETS ON SALE NOW!! SECTIONS SOLD OUT.”

In the next one, “Charleston SC I’ll Be On Stage Tomorrow Night I Need The Whole Chucktown In The Building Singing Word 4 Word get at @griseldablancojr For Tickets.”

Looks like he’s ready to get back to work.