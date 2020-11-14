Boosie Badazz Shot In Drive-by Shooting In Dallas Days After Mo3’s Killing

Boosie Badazz was reportedly shot in a drive-by shooting in Dallas.

Only days after the killing of his associate, Mo3, multiple sources confirmed with Urban Islandz that Boosie Badazz was shot during another drive-by shooting incident. We’re told that the shooting incident took placed on Saturday afternoon in a parking lot at a popular mall name Big T in Dallas. Sources told us that a car drove up to a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van belonging to the Baton Rouge rapper and started shooting at the vehicle before the car sped away from the scene.

At least one media outlet, TMZ, is reporting that Lil Boosie was shot in the leg. That reporting corroborates what sources told Urban Islandz moments ago, that the rapper was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound. We’re told that the Sprinter van is bulletproof, so it’s unclear if the rapper was shot inside or outside the vehicle.

Boosie Badazz’s former associate Mo3 was shot dead on Wednesday (November 11, 2020) in a drive-by shooting that took placed on a busy highway in Dallas, TX. Mo3 was signed to Boosie’s label Bad Azz Music. The two of them were close friends for many years. The Louisiana rapper was in Dallas this weekend to attend an event in honor of Mo3. There are some rumors that Mo3 might’ve been killed over beef with a rival local rapper.

Some folks posted videos from Boosie’s appearance on social media. “I appreciate all the fans who are holding it together,” he said.

The Dallas PD is currently investigating both shooting incidents. However, when cops arrived at the Big T mall where Boosie was shot, everyone had already left. Being a street rapper, it’s unlikely he will cooperate with detectives. Nevertheless, sources say Boosie Badazz is doing okay and is getting treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.