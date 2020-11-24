Boosie Badazz To Undergo Another Surgery To Save Leg

Boosie Badazz will need another surgery to save his leg.

Following a driveby shooting in which Boosie Badazz was injured on November 14, he’s revealed that his medical woes aren’t over. The rapper has already had two surgeries on his leg, and now it seems like he has to undergo another one.

Boosie was shot in the leg at a vigil for Mo3, a fellow rapper and close friend who was killed in Dallas. At first, following the shooting, vicious rumors began to spread that he’d lost his leg, but this turned out to be thankfully untrue. Still, it looks like it will be a long road for him to a full recovery.

Boosie has been using social media to keep fans updated about his progress and what else needs to be done before he is totally fit. On Twitter, he said, “2 Surgeries On My Leg and 1 More To Go #ShakeBack #4S&it,” he also revealed that he is in some pain, “My Phones Will Be Back On Tomorrow… Fighting The Pain #Thuglife.”

2 Surgeries On My Leg and 1 More To Go #ShakeBack #4Shit — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 24, 2020

My Phones Will Be Back On Tomorrow… Fighting The Pain #Thuglife — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 24, 2020

According to reports, Boosie was checked into the hospital for two surgeries. One was to remove bullet fragments while the other was add support to his damaged foot by inserting screws into it. That measure was also for him to heal properly. He hasn’t provided the reason why he needs the third surgery.

Rumors in the industry indicate that Mo3 might’ve been killed over beef with a rival local rapper. Dallas authorities are still investigating the matter, but in an interview with Vlad TV, which hasn’t been fully released as yet, Boosie said he anticipates a lot more violence to come. He also revealed that he was apparently invited to the same club that King Von was outside of when he was shot and killed.