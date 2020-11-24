Iggy Azalea Flames Playboi Carti Over Subliminal Tweets About Her

Iggy Azalea is clapping back at Playboi Carti after his cryptic tweet.

Playboi Carti announced today that he finally delivered his long-awaited sophomore album Whole Lotta Red to his label. In the wake of that revelation, the rapper took to Twitter to make some cryptic posts that fans and his baby’s mother, Iggy Azalea, are trying to decipher. In one tweet, Carti wrote what appeared to be song lyrics but who could ever tell. “I told da bit shut up! My son crying,” he said on Twitter.

The obviously offensive tweet sparked speculation among fans that Carti was alluding to rapper Iggy, who recently had his baby. It turns out Carti’s former flame was also a bit curious about what her baby daddy meant and questioned it openly on Twitter as well. “Did you?” Iggy asked with a direct reply to Carti’s tweet. She later directed her sass at fans for getting her involved.

“Y’all wrong as hell for your dumb a** Lil tweets,” Iggy wrote in response to the conversation online about her. “Why I gotta log on and see my name dragged in dirt over a random cryptic a** tweet that hasn’t got sh*t to do with me! For WHAT!? I mind my business. I hope your Mac & cheese burns in the oven on Thursday. Night!” Since Iggy is an Australian native, many found it hilarious that the rapper took shots at the thanksgiving tradition. “D*mn not the mac and cheese,” one fan commented.

Iggy later cleared up the whole drama and announced that Playboi Carti confirmed his tweet wasn’t about her. “I spoke to my sons father and apparently that isn’t meant to be about me,” she wrote. “Apparently,” she reiterated. She might not sound convinced that it wasn’t about her but she wants to make it clear that her baby daddy denied it.

Let’s see if we hear the cryptic words again in any of Playboi Carti’s new songs from his upcoming album.

I just spoke to my sons father and apparently that isn’t meant to be about me. Apparently. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 24, 2020

