Boosie Badazz Explains Why He’s Not Surprised Lil Wayne Is A Trump Supporter

Boosie Badazz says Lil Wayne identifies more with his affluence than his black heritage.

Lil Wayne sent shockwaves through social media when he endorsed President Trump on social media right before election day, and some of the reactions are still surfacing. In tandem with the extensive discourse about the controversy, Boosie Badazz’s thoughts on the topic have come to light. The rapper whose recent interview with VLAD TV has become a tabloid muse for its buzzworthy segments that have now spanned a two-week premier thinks Lil Wayne was just more concerned about his tax bracket than the issues of the black community.

“I always felt Wayne didn’t care strongly about our Black beliefs. I always felt like Wayne felt like he was rich more than Black,” Boosie said. “I really think he looks at himself more as rich because I think that’s why he [didn’t go with] Biden. The Baton Rouge rapper said, “Trump don’t like my kind” and explained that he doesn’t “get” how any black person could ever side with the incumbent for that reason. However, in Lil Wayne’s case, Boosie says he was not as surprised as everyone else was.

“Because 60% taxes, Biden f***ing trippin,” Lil Boosie continued. “And Wayne probably thinking about his bag and his family. Though he points out his longstanding belief about the rapper in opposition, he made it clear that he is not bashing him for the decision he made. “And he has the right to think that way if he wants to think that way,” he explained. “But I could never. I just don’t feel Wayne is passionate about our Black heritage.”

“I just don’t feel Wayne passionate about our black heritage,” Boosie added. While the rapper doesn’t seem to have any animosity towards the opinion, many feel strongly about Lil Wayne’s endorsement, and it’s proving to be an ongoing matter of public interest apparent by social media. Along with the fact that a ton of rappers, including 50 Cent, has denounced Wayne’s viral photo with POTUS, the Young Money rapper also reportedly split from his former girlfriend sometime soon after it was posted, creating cause for speculation that it was a contributing factor.

Boosie Badazz doesn’t think Lil Wayne is the only black person who probably voted for Trump, and he’s not mad at him, but I think his message here, as he reiterated throughout the interview, is he “could never.”