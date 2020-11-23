New Book To Chronicle Vybz Kartel’s Early Life Set For January Release

Vybz Kartel has a new book based on his early life coming.

Dancehall fans around the world always seem to have an interest in Vybz Kartel’s life and what helped the artist to become such a major force in the genre. They’ll soon be given another chance to learn more about the Worl’Boss as a new book and a multimedia product on the infamous deejay is expected next January (2021.) According to reports, Kartel’s family helped to influence these books, which will focus on his early life before fame.

Michael Dawson, the head of Whirlwind International Entertainment, who co-authored Vybz Kartel’s first book, The Voice of the Jamaican Ghetto, said that this book will serve as a sort of prequel. He spoke with the Jamaica Observer about the thought process behind this latest work.

He revealed that some of the information being used for this book comes from a blood relative of the “Tony Montana” singer. He further explained that the first book took a deeper look at Kartel’s methodology, but this one focuses on his personality more. He did not reveal what the multimedia products are but said they had nothing to do with his current appeal before the Privy Council.

“There are a lot of rumours and pre-conceived notions about the man and the artiste and these works seek to clear the air. This is about telling the truth about him and his life and not giving in to rumours,” he continued.

Dawson added that he hopes the book will clear the air about the many misconceptions that people have of Vybz Kartel. Kartel and his co-accused Shawn “Shawn Storm” Campbell; Andre St John; and Kahira Jones are convicted of murdering an associate, Clive “Lizard” Williams and have been incarcerated since 2014. Their case is set to be heard before the Privy Council soon after they were granted permission in September 2020. They made the appeal following their failed attempt to reverse their conviction in April by the Court of Appeal in Jamaica.