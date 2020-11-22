Beenie Man’s Son Moses Jr. Delivers Good News On Recent Hospitalization

Beenie Man and the rest of the Davis family are breathing a sigh of release after his son Moses Jr. was released from the hospital.

The King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man, shared some grave news last Friday, November 20, that his son Moses Jr had been hospitalized due to complications with sickle cell disease. In a good turn of events, Moses Jr. was discharged from the hospital yesterday, Saturday, November 21.

It seems all the prayers and positive intentions worked, and Moses Jr. was quick to thank his fans for the outpouring of love. He issued the following statement expressing his gratitude to his fans and loved ones for being at his side during his harrowing time in hospital.

“Hi everybody, I have over maybe 2,000 messages so I cannot get back to everybody right now. But good news, I am being discharged from the hospital, getting sent home with meds. So, thank you everybody for the well wishes, thank you everybody for the messages, thank you for the calls from everybody that was worried about me. I am fine, I am out and I will be OK.”

Beanie man previously issued a heartfelt post on the matter on Instagram, “Blessed love If I should really sum up 2020 mi really wouldn’t have the words, Iyah. Right now my son is in the hospital @1876prince. He suffers from the sickle cell disease. As a black man who suffers from the disease as well, I waan encourage the I dem fi gain some knowledge on it.”

This is very good news for Beenie, who has been having a very tough year as he lost his mother recently. The two shared a very close relationship.