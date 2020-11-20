Beenie Man Reveals His Son Is Hospitalized, Ask Fans For Prayers

Prayers up for Beenie Man son who is currently hospitalized.

King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man‘s family has suffered another blow as the artiste’s son, who suffers from sickle cell disease, has been hospitalized. The artiste posted a note to fans asking for prayers for his son Moses Davis Jr. “If I should really sum up 2020 mi really wouldn’t have the words, Iyah. Right now my son @1876prince is in the hospital. He suffers from the sickle cell disease.”

Beenie Man says he carries the sickle cell trait and has the disease and hoped for more research into the disease. “As a black man who suffers from the disease as well, I waan encourage the I dem fi gain some knowledge on nit.” He added that as a father he wished it he who was in the hospital.

In stories from his son’s profile, many wished him well, which he reposted and promised, “I’ll be out soon.”

The Davis family has been grieving the death of Beenie Man’s mother, Lilieth Sewell, who was buried less than two weeks ago. The loss has deeply affected the dancehall icon who fainted during the funeral proceedings. In recent days, Beenie Man appears to be doing much better and even performed live at the recently held BET Hip Hop Awards with the like of Bounty Killer and Koffee.