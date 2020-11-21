Tiny Harris Breaks Down Why She Almost Divorce T.I.

Tiny Harris is opening up on why she was a signature away from divorcing T.I.

They have come a long way in the last four years, but celebrity couple T.I. and Tiny Harris almost called it quits for good back in 2016 after Tiny filed for divorce. Speaking with VladTV, Tiny explained what went down in the relationship that led her to feel so hopeless about their future as a couple.

Speaking about the divorce process, Tiny Harris recalled, “It was pretty stressful. Because I was going through what I was going through within myself and once I filed, everything becomes public record. You file and you want to deal with things privately but, at the same time, there’s no way to be private in that, you know, when you’re dealing with a celebrity couple when they’re trying to go through marital issues.”

Tiny explained that the difficulty of divorce helped to put things in perspective for her and T.I., saying, “It just made us see, are we really ready to go that far or do we really wanna fight? Is it worth fighting for? It kinda made us see what we had within each other and if we really felt like it was worth it—it brought us back.”

The near divorce happened shortly after the birth of their daughter, Heiress, and Tiny also addressed how having a child can change a relationship. “I just feel like, when you have a baby, I don’t know what it is, but it puts a lot of strain on the relationship. Especially after.” She added that all is not lost for couples who have babies but that bringing a child into the world together will inevitably change things.

“Once you get back on your feet and you got your stuff together and you can kind of like, maneuver, everything starts to come full circle for you,” she explained. “Whether you be with the father or not, you kind of get a grasp of how you’re going to handle things and how you’re gonna move.”