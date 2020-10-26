Heartbreaking, Beenie Man Rushed To Hospital After Fainting At Mother’s Graveside

Beenie Man was taken to a hospital after fainting at his late mother’s graveside.

The dancehall icon, along with other members of his family and close friends, gathered in St Elizabeth on Sunday for his mother’s funeral service, but it didn’t go all smooth. Sources told Urban Islandz that Beenie Man was visibly emotional during the entire funeral proceedings and was subsequently overcome with grieve as they gathered at the graveside to say their final words.

In a video obtained by Urban Islandz, you can see The Doc surrounded by a group of men, some of whom are members of his family. It’s hard to hear what everyone was saying, but you can see the deejay appeared to have fainted and was held by some of the men surrounding him, who then whisked him away and took him to a local hospital. Sources told us on Monday that Beenie Man was later released from the hospital and is now resting at his home.

“He was exhausted and obviously emotional but we thank everyone who supported him during this ordeal he is feeling better now,” a family source told us. “Moses and his mom were very close. This is a man who loved his mother more than anything in this world so it’s very painful for him and painful for us to see him in so much pain, but God will get him through this.”

We’re told that Beenie has been getting an overwhelming amount of support from his peers in dancehall as well as his fans worldwide. “The amount of calls, text, messages sent has been heartwarming, to say the least. This is a man who is loved by millions, and even artists like Bounty Killer and Popcaan have been there supporting him throughout. It’s just not about publicity but genuine love,” sources said.

Urban Islandz previously reported that Beenie Man’s mom, Lilieth Sewell, has a stroke early summer of this year, leaving her hospitalized at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI). From then, Beenie was visibly distraught as he regularly visited her in the hospital despite COVID-19 restrictions. Miss Sewell later passed away in September, sending the deejay and his family in mourning.

Beenie Man recently announced that he is building a community center in Waterhouse, where he grew up. The center will be named after his later mother and grandfather.