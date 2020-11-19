King Von’s Family Issued Statement After His Funeral, Thank Fans

King Von’s family has issued a statement amidst the rapper’s tragic death and Billboard chart success.

It’s been almost two weeks since Chicago rapper King Von was fatally shot outside a club in the city of Atlanta. His family and team are now speaking out in a statement for the first time since his passing. The departed rapper was signed to 100K Management whose member V. Roy shared the statement on social media on behalf of Von’s family.

“Thank you to everyone who has showed their outpouring of love for King Von. You all played a massive role in Von’s accomplishments, and by continuing to play his music and sharing your stories about how he has inspired and influenced you all, you’re keeping his legacy alive,” the statement read.

It continues, “To celebrate Von’s artistry, vision, and the immense love that he had for his fans, we will be continuing his roll out of Welcome to O’Block, while working to share unreleased music and interviews that he devoted his creativity into completing. Von had also been working on new endeavors that we will be announcing down the line. Love, Von’s family and team.”

King Von met upon his inaugural Billboard chart success when his latest album Welcome to O’Block which arrived a week before his death debuted at No. 13 on the chart. This week the album climbed to No. 5 earning the rapper his first-ever Top 5 album on the tally posthumously. Additionally, two other King Von projects have re-entered the chart this week including his namesake mixtape from earlier this year Levon James which is currently No. 40, and his September 2019 mixtape Grandson, Vol. 1 which bows in at No. 53 in this frame.

The rapper also earned his first entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart debuting four titles this week across all three projects: “Took Her To The O” (No. 47), “The Code” featuring Polo G (No. 66), as well as “All These N**gas” and “Crazy Story 2.0” both featuring Lil Durk which debuted at No. 77 and No. 81 respectively.

If his team handles this rollout and other upcoming releases appropriately, we should expect more posthumous chart success for King Von soon.