Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine Mines Platinum With “Trollz”

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine got a platinum plaque for “Trollz.”

Flamboyant rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been laying low ever since the release and ultimate downward spiral of his album Tattle Tales. Thankfully, his absence has not stopped his core fans from tuning in to his music to get a fix off the rainbow-haired troll. 6ix9ine may just owe his fans and presumably his favorite collaborator Nicki Minaj a great deal for ensuring he stays streaming and gleaming with yet another plaque from the RIAA.

The former Trey way rapper recently secured another Platinum award for his track “Trollz.” The song and music video, which dropped in June, marked his second release after flexing his get out jail card provided for being a model informant. The song would follow his massively successful “GOOBA” and would earn him his first Billboard Number 1.

Nicki Minaj also contributed and benefited heavily from the feature, since she also copped her first Billboard Number 1, along with gifting her Barbz a verse many now listed as one of their all-time favorites from their Queen. “Trollz’s” official music video now stands at over 300 Million views on Youtube, which simply dwarfs other tracks from Tattle Tales.

The official view count for “Trollz” is only negated by “GOOBA,” which has over 600 Million, and another Nicki Minaj assist cut “FEFE,” which is mere inches away from giving 6ix9ine is first 1 Billion streamed video. The union between Nicki and Tekashi has definitely provided some epic collosol streaming numbers.

A closer examination of other tracks that Nicki Minaj has featured on actually reveals that the female powerhouse definitely pulls her weight when it comes to those numbers. Thankfully Nicki didn’t hang up her rapping boots as she planned in 2019, or Doja Cat and 5ix9ine may have never grabbed their first Billboard toppers.

By the way, what Tekashi 6ix9ine song are you still vibing to?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNg3M9IJJlY