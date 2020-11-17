Summer Walker & London On Da Track Back Together Amid Pregnancy Reports

Some celebrity couples are so full of relationship drama that it is nearly impossible to keep up with their breakups and reconciliations.

Summer Walker and London On Da Track have officially become one of these exhausting pairs after countless times of calling it quits publicly, only to return to each other within the blink of an eye. The two have always been quick to share their affection for each other on social media, as well as eager to declare their single status when they claim to have had enough. Back in September, Summer suggested with a series of posts that she was ending the toxicity, but now the couple has shared a video of themselves cupcaking and kissing, so it looks like they are back on.

The singer and producer duo has come together to make some amazing music throughout their tumultuous romance, but many fans have pointed out that perhaps mixing business and pleasure isn’t the best choice for these two. They were first rumored to have broken up back in April of this year, and then again in September when Summer Walker posted, “I really thought this was gonna be a good year but it turned out to be the WORST YEAR EVER.” She went on to insinuate that London On Da Track and her own poor judge of character was to blame, writing, “I have the worst taste in men, I like literally find my childhood trauma and then date it.”

Now the pair has shared a video of their snuggle session during cuffing season, lounging on a cozy blanket and trading kisses while listening to slow jams. Social media users are not holding back in the comments on the post, saying things like, “Them toxic relationships feel so good,” and “We don’t care about this millennial version of Ike and Tina, chile….” Sometimes it’s best to just wish people happiness and move right along.

Summer Walker also recently sparked pregnancy rumors when London On Da Track’s baby mama told fans that the R&B singer is pregnant and single.