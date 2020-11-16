Tekashi 6ix9ine’s New Documentary Made Its Debut On Hulu

The new 6ix9ine documentary is finally here.

The first film featuring Tekashi 6ix9ine arrived Monday on Hulu. The documentary titled 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez was directed by Vikram Gandhi who reportedly grew up in 6ix9ine’s hometown. The film is basically a look at Tekashi’s whirlwind life from his early days as a rapper to his high profile racketeering case where he testified against the Nine Trey Blood Gang.

The director captured the account of people who knew the rapper before he was the famous Tekashi 6ix9ine like his former girlfriend and daughter’s mother, Sara Molina. This gave insight into what his ordinary life was but according to Molina the rapper never intended to stay ordinary for long. “The more he became 6ix9ine, the more he became obsessed with attention,” she said in the documentary.

Executive produced by Van Toffler, Floris Bauer, and David Gale, 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez is the first of a lineup of features to come for 6ix9ine. Television network Showtime previewed their upcoming three-episode docuseries Supervillain which will also star the notorious rapper. That series is scheduled to premiere in 2021. Meanwhile, executive producer Van Toffler says Tekashi 6ix9ine has all the offerings for a great documentary.

“69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez is such a bold way to tell the story of an insanely turbulent artist, Tekashi69, that is in keeping with Vikram’s unique ability to get into the crawl spaces of these larger than life characters,” said Toffler. “It has it all—music, crime, betrayal, violence, meteoric rise to success, flame-outs, fisticuffs, social media manipulation and even gi-normous bags of weed—what more do you need in a doc?!”

69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez is currently available to stream exclusively on Hulu.