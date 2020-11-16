King Von Earns First Major Billboard Chart Success With “Welcome To O’Block” Album

King Von’s saw major chart success after his untimely death.

Far too many artists have left this world before they are able to witness the full impact of their music, and now King Von has joined this tragic club. Earning his first Top 5 album on the Billboard 200 with Welcome To O’Block, Von posthumously sold around 44k album-equivalent units in the album’s second week, according to Billboard. The project originally debuted at No. 13 on the chart but experienced a large jump in numbers after Von’s death.

Additionally, Vons’ past releases are also finding their way to the charts in the wake of his murder, including LeVon James, which hit No. 39 this week, and Grandson, Vol. 1, which re-entered the Billboard 200 at No. 52.

King Von lost his life along with two other men in an altercation outside an Atlanta nightclub on November 6th.

The incident reportedly involved Von’s crew and rapper Quando Rondo’s affiliates and was caught on surveillance cameras as the fight escalated to a shoot-out. 22-year-old Timothy Leeks was quickly arrested and charged with murder while seeking treatment for his own injuries following the shooting. Police have since stated that Quando Rondo, who was not present at the time, is not being charged in connection with the murders.

Many fellow hip hop artists have come forward to offer their condolences for King Von’s loved ones since the news of his death made rounds online, including Lil Durk, who was Von’s close friend and collaborator.

Durk disabled his Instagram account shortly after seemingly finding out about Von’s shooting while on IG Live. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’ shouted out the late Chicago rapper as well before their performance. “Long live King Von,” 21 said on stage. “The world lost a legend.”