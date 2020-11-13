Kodak Black’s Overthrow Ariana Grande For Top Spot On Apple Music With “Bill Israel”

Kodak Black is leading the Apple Music chart.

While incarcerated rapper Kodak Black continues to serve his 46-month prison sentence, he is maintaining his presence on the outside in the hip-hop arena. The rapper released his new album Bill Israel this week, and already it is topping digital music charts.

Bill Israel marks Kodak Black’s full-length release since he was taken into custody over a year ago. The mixtape is currently No. 1 on Apple Music U.S., dethroning Ariana Grande’s Positions, which has been in the coveted position since its October debut.

Kodak’s new album features rappers like Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez, Lil Yachty, and his own label artist Jackboy. The rapper’s last full-length project was released in 2018. The album titled Dying to Live topped the Billboard 200 chart, and Kodak is aiming to follow suit this time around.

Kodak Black reacted to topping the Apple Music chart on Instagram. Next to a screenshot of the chart, he wrote, “Like I Never Left. SG Movement In Full Effect. Bill Israel Out Everywhere.” The Florida rapper is serving time for charges relating to committing fraud on a federal document. In a successful attempt to acquire a firearm, Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, reportedly entered false information on a form, including another person’s social security number.

Some fans have been comparing Kodak to YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who also just released a new project. “Kodak > Youngboy,” one fan wrote on Instagram. When YB’s album arrives on Apple Music, it will be interesting to see how both projects perform alongside each other.