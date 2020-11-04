Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Yaya Shares Photo of Her Baby Bump

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya shared a photo of her baby bump and confirmed she’s pregnant.

Yaya Mayweather and NBA Youngboy are expecting their first child together, and the pregnant teen recently confirmed it once more with another photo of her growing baby bump. The young rapper and the boxer’s daughter have been together since 2017. Longevity doesn’t necessarily mean happiness though, since NBA Youngboy has publicly ridiculed Yaya, not only through song but also the many other women he has been linked to. As for Yaya, she has signed her loyalty with blood after gutting the arms of one of the rapper’s baby mamas. On the night of the incident, Youngboy called Yaya’s dad a “b**ch,” something which Floyd Maywearger recently responded to while confirming that his daughter is indeed pregnant.

“I look at NBA Youngboy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that. With this new generation, kids, you know, kids talk about pills and kids talk about syrup. So you know, it could’ve been one of those days for him. At the end of the day, I only want the best for them.” He said.

Possibly her father’s words of encouragement had something to do with her boast in confidence, ultimately leading to her recent upload. The youngster was posing in her shoe closet when she decided to share a photo of herself clutching her protruding stomach.

She captioned the Instagram Story upload with a slight tease of her increase in weight. “Fat a*s,” she said.

The child will be NBA Youngboy’s 6th. Is it too early to suggest names?