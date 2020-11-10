Masego and Don Toliver searches for their “Mystery Lady”

Masego and Don Toliver delivers visual for “Mystery Lady.”

Musical boy wonder Masego has tapped into the talents of the South through his work with Texan hook-slayer Don Toliver on a certain little song called “Mystery Lady.” Masego has a way with words and instruments; just ask the lady he sings about in this latest song and the others who rush to his social pages to check out his new material. He simply cannot make up his mind if he wants to try his hand at monogamy or indulge in the pleasures of polygamy.

“In this life I’ve come across fangs and h*es and I love to give my fangs a rose …Everywhere I go they wanna change clothes and pose/ But my wife be in my dreams bruh no I didn’t see her,” he sings. It seems monogamy is the ultimate choice for the crooner who now resides overseas but still has strong ties with Jamaica. “Mystery Lady” comes as the perfect second round to “Silver Tongue Devil” which he and Shenseea served up some weeks ago.

Toliver has been finding himself in the best of places for the past two years, with his voice bringing the pleasantries to tracks from other acts such as Nas, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, and Travis Scott. The 26-year-old is known for devouring the hook of tracks, but this time he comfortably manages a short verse where he speaks of the mystery lady and the passionate romance they share under the covers.

The visualizer offers us a beautiful visual representation of the lady. We also get to see Masego in his favorite pondside spot, sometimes seated in a chair, all while wearing full silk.

You can check out what it’s all about below.