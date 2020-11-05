DaBaby Shares Heartbreaking Tweet Amid His Brother’s Suicide

DaBaby continues to mourn the loss of his older brother.

As we near the end of the year, it is fair to say that 2020 has been hard on all. While physical health seems to have been at the forefront with a major focus on preventing the contraction and spread of COVID-19, mental health has also taken a major toll due to the chaos and unexpected challenges that all have incurred. Sadly for DaBaby and his family, his brother’s own mental health difficulties resulted in him taking his own life this week.

According to reports, Glen Johnson died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, leaving behind four children. Prior to his death, which occurred in the “Bop” rapper’s hometown of Charlotte, Glen had posted a video to social media in which he was visibly upset and holding a gun.

DaBaby chose to honor his late brother by changing the bio line on his Instagram page to say, “Long live my brother,” with a black heart and dove emoji. He also shared heartbreaking lyrics from his track “Intro” that was released last year, which read, “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family / Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy.”

Fans have sent well wishes to the rapper in the wake of his loss, and DaBaby has now addressed them with a spiritual tweet. “Death don’t phase me at all, watching my family suffer does,” he wrote. “GOD watch over my family, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my brother. Don’t worry bout me take whatever you was do for me and pour it into them. & keep me cool, cuz God you know! The world don’t. Amen.”

We wish DaBaby and his family all the comfort and strength they require.