DaBaby Tributes Late Brother Who Died Of Suicide, “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER”

DaBaby’s older brother is dead of an apparent suicide.

The Charlotte rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, and his family is in mourning right now following the death of his older brother Glen Johnson, who reportedly took his own life on Tuesday (November 3) in Charlotte, NC, TMZ reported. The full details surrounding the suicide incident is still sketchy, but Johnson reportedly posted a video of himself sitting in a car crying with a gun in his hand. Sources say he shot himself shortly after posting the video and died from his wounds. Johnson died leaving behind three daughters and a son.

DaBaby has since reacted to the shocking news on his Instagram page, where he updated his bio to pay tribute to his older brother. The Kirk rapper wrote, “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER.” Baby also shared a clip of himself and one of his nieces.

Baby first hinted that his brother was going through some struggles on his album Kirk when he said in his the intro, “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family, Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy.”

DaBaby previously lost his father, who died just when his rap career was starting to take off. He dedicated his entire album, Kirk, to his late father. These two deaths have been devastated for the North Carolina rapper, who is already having a tumultuous year marred by legal troubles, as well as some troubles in his personal life with his baby mama.