YNW Melly’s Mom Threw Stripper Party At His Jail, Watch The Viral Video

YNW Melly was in good spirits when his mom threw him a stripper party outside his jail cells.

YNW Melly is currently locked away in prison on some pretty heavy charges linked to the alleged murder of his 2 friends in 2018. The walls and bars were not enough to stop his mother and daughter from showing him that they love him. They chose a pretty wild way to do so, which involved a party outside of the Broward County Jail he is currently locked away in. The clip circulating online shows a number of strippers dressed in very skimpy attire, shaking their tailfeathers while wads of cash are thrown around.

The South Florida rapper, whose name is Jamell Demons, was said to be able to see all that was taking place outside. One model that was apparently on the scene was Silver Bandz. She reshared the clip to her Instagram account, which she captioned: “Going viral right now…. happy birthday ynw melly somebody leaked the footage so f__k it it’s out now!!! We threw him a party outside the jail #freeynwmelly.”

YNW Melly’s birthday is May 1st, which naturally led to some confusion among the Silver Bandz followers, as they questioned just what they were celebrating. Silver Bandz provided an explanation to a curious fan when she said, “it was the birth of his alter ego.”

Based on that explanation, the rapper seems to be celebrating “Melvin,” his alter-ego fans were introduced to on his November 22, 2019 album Melly vs. Melvin. The exact date of the outdoor, daylight strip show is still not been confirmed.

The Florida rapper is currently facing the death penalty for his alleged crimes, but his mom and his legal team are working overtime to prove his innocence.