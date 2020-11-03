Nicki Minaj Announces Release Date & Title For NBA YoungBoy Collaboration

Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy’s highly anticipated collaboration is coming.

2020 has proven that Nicki Minaj is truly one of the most hardworking females in the game. The Queen of the Barbz managed to pull off 2 Billboard number ones, along with numerous music video shoots, all while heavily pregnant. Now that her bundle of joy is out and about, she is back to releasing new music, which first started with a remix of Sada Baby’s track and now continues with her NBA Youngboy collaboration titled, “WhatThatSpeedBout.” She has been teasing the collab with the Baton Rouge rapper for some time, and thankfully fans can expect to enjoy the song and space/futuristic inspired music video this coming Thursday.

Youngboy shared a snippet of the song back in August while showing off the set he was on with a very pregnant Nicki Minaj. Fans of both camps are already gassed up for the release and are expecting it to be one of the most talked-about tracks for the year. As it relates to sale and streaming numbers, NBA Youngboy has been known to carry his weights, and Nicki’s Barbz are usually quick on the draw as well.

“#WhatThatSpeedBout THURSDAY NIGHT NBA YOUNG BOY X BARBIE X MIKE WILL,” she wrote on social media.

As Youngboy once recalled, he met Nicki through Meek Mill back in 2017 and try to steal a peek at her booty without Meek noticing.

“Meek Mill introduced me to her at his condo,” he recalled. “She had on some of these shorts – some gray shorts. She had on Meek’s T-shirt. Her a** was so big and I was trying to like look but not let Meek see me looking. But I don’t think he gave a f**k, though.”

It does beg the question if he was able to get a front-row seat to the good during the shoot or if he exercised some class due to her pregnant state?