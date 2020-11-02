Cardi B Quietly Dismisses Offset Divorce Case And Start Cleaning

Cardi B has quietly dismissed her divorce case from Offset and start cleaning.

The hip-hop duo seemed to be the latest couple entering splitsville after Cardi B filed for divorce in September. Her submission to end the pair’s marriage of three years claimed that the relationship was “irretrievably broken” and that “there are no prospects for reconciliation.” It was not known what prompted the move, but some had thought that Offset had returned to his cheating ways and that the “WAP” rapper had had enough.

Whatever it was, Cardi B taking the initiative to go to court seemed to set the Migos rapper straight as he began pulling out all the stops to win back his wife. Cardi’s 28th birthday last month offered plenty of opportunities for Offset to do just that, and he didn’t waste his advantage as he began festivities with a giant billboard on Sunset Boulevard with the couple’s 2-year-old wishing her mommy happy birthday. The “Father of 4” rapper presented his missus with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan at her Las Vegas birthday bash, and there were several moments when the two got intimate while dancing.

Now that Mr. and Mrs. Cephus are back together, it was time to make it official on a legal level. Cardi filed another court motion to dismiss the divorce filing from September but did so “without prejudice,” meaning that she retains the right to file for divorce again in the future if she so wishes, TMZ reported. Rumors claimed that Cardi went down the divorce route to scare Offset, who she previously split within December 2018, just five months after she had given birth to the couple’s daughter, Kulture.

On Sunday, Offset shared a video of Cardi B doing some cleaning at their house while trolling her for seemingly lying to her fans in her new song, “WAP.” “I don’t cook, I don’t clean / But let me tell you how I got this ring,” Cardi raps. Those two lines in the song triggered a heated debate on social media, and now we have evidence that it’s not totally the case.