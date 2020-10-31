Squash, Chronic Law & Vybz Kartel Drops Fire Collab “Money We Love”

Squash, Chronic Law, and Vybz Kartel link up on a fire new collaboration, “Money We Love.”

Let’s make no mistakes about the fact that history was created on October 31, 2020, when Vybz Kartel, Squash, and Chronic Law released their collaborative effort “Money We Love.” While all three men have collaborated in the past, the latest release steps into a class of its own for the level of artistry put into both the song and the music video. One key point is that a lyrical onslaught is a must-have once Chronic Law and Vybz Kartel are included.

Still, each entertainer delivers a different flow over the Shab Don produced track, with Chronic Law going into overdrive, something only perfected by a few in the business. Vybz Kartel once again shows just why he’s considered an alien by finding and creating similes and metaphorical bars out of nowhere. Squash handles much of the intro and the hook and still manages to deliver a stellar final verse. The track is all about getting the dollars and stacking it until it reaches a sum too large to count.

The Wikid Media Team has been handling most of Squash’s projects and they do a fine job here as well. Gaza fans will be happy to catch a glimpse of Vybz Kartel, even though he’s in avatar form. As for the other two men, they are getting the dirty work done with the help of a few female gunslingers before they are able to enjoy themselves on the high seas.

You can check out the video below.