Spice Teases “Cute Rider” Remix With Popcaan & Vybz Kartel Dropping Soon

Spice, Popcaan, and Vybz Kartel’s new collab “Cute Rider” remix is finally seeing the light of day.

Vybz Kartel’s Of Dons & Divas may go down as the album, which has spawned the most remixes in dancehall in recent times. A number of the tracks from the June released project have already picked up hot new remixes. So far, “Jump On the Beat” has been remixed twice, with the latest one featuring one-time rival Spragga Benz and Demarco. That song has not yet been released. However, the shots from the music video show that it could be here anytime soon.

Approximately a month following the release of the Of Dons & Divas, it was announced that one of the leading songs from the album “Cute Rider,” would be getting drenched with a ‘Spicy Popcaan’ infused rub. Yup! The high energy, reggaeton based track was scheduled to be remixed by two of the biggest names in dancehall, Popcaan, and Spice.

Spice recently shared an image of the updated cover art, hinting that things are now finally complete and just about ready for fans to dig in. “@vybzkartel @popcaanmusic Di world Inna trouble #Cuterider #Gazanation #Unruly #Spicegang ready?” The Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta star said in her announcement to her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

The reigning Queen of Dancehall and the man much considered the King of Dancehall have already shown the world that their chemistry is unbeatable. They first collaborated on the Billboard hit “Romping Shop,” continued with “Conjuctual Visit,” and topped things off with “Back Way.” The latter has a similar energy to that of “Cute Rider,” so it shouldn’t be hard for them to find the connection on the upcoming release.

Being a member of Vybz Kartel’s GAZA outfit means that Popcaan has collaborated with Addi on numerous occasions. This could be another one for the dancehall history books 10X Platinum music producer JonFX remains the mastermind behind the cut.

If history is anything to go by, we could see this upcoming release, which features three giants of dancehall, soaring to unimaginable heights outside of Jamaica.