Joe Budden Contracted Coronavirus, Says It Will Affect His Podcast

Joe Budden confirms he contracted coronavirus and it will likely affects his podcast.

Yet another American celebrity has contracted the coronavirus. Joe Budden, the often outspoken and sometimes abrasive rapper turned talk show host, revealed via his Twitter account that he has the virus. He seems to be in good spirits as he Tweeted to his one million fans late last night, October 29: “So I have Covid. I’m pretty sure this effects our pod schedule.” Just earlier this week, his podcast, the Joe Budden Podcast, was named the Best Hip-Hop Platform by the BET Hip Hop Awards. Budden gained fame back in 2003 with his top 40 single “Pump It Up” and as a member of the hip hop supergroup Slaughterhouse.

The show was recently taken off of Spotify as he announced his intention to create The Joe Budden Network in an effort to encourage creatives to produce more work.

So i have Covid. I’m pretty sure this effects our pod schedule. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) October 29, 2020

Many fans sent their well wishes and also wished him a speedy recovery. Others expressed concerns for the other Podcast hosts, Jamil “Mal” Clay, Rory Farrell and Parks Vallely. Here’s what some of his followers had to say:

“Get well fast, did y’all social distance during the pod and did you wear a mask? I wont lie, when you said you were sick it’s the first thing I thought of. Knowing you been outside lol. All y’all gotta get tested now.”

“Get some rest. Hydrate and replace electrolytes with Pedialyte. Take Vitamin C, D, and Zinc. Avoid Ibuprofen. If you need pian reliever use Acetaminophen. I’m sure your doctor has told you most of this. Don’t come back to the pod until you get better and test negative.”

“I hope you get better and your body recovers easily!! More importantly I really hope you do not need to be hospitalized Folded hands p.s. the pod can wait recovering and surviving this disease is more important.”

The US has more than nine million infections of the coronavirus at present and over 200,000 deaths as they continue, like the rest of the world, to battle the COVID-10 virus.