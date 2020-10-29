Shenseea Twerk On Masego In “Silver Tongue Devil” Visual

The official video for Masego and Shenseea’s “Silver Tongue Devil” has been released.

The official visuals for Masego and Shenseea’s “Silver Tongue Devil” have been released, and they are as stunning as their combination on the laid back African beat. The video was uploaded to YouTube earlier today, October 29, and within the first few hours had already gained more than 25 000 views with a lot of positive feedback from fans. There were a few concept videos before this one, and fans always responded, but it seems they got it right with the official release, which was shot in Jamaica.

The song is set to a catchy Afro-beat with Masego’s famous saxophone infused spin on music. The track is part of Masego’s upcoming concept EP and was produced by Grammy award-winning IzyBeats.

Masego announced that he wanted Shenseea on this particular song earlier this month. At the time of the announcement, he was quoted as saying: “You can’t miss her these days in Jamaica. All of my friends are always talking about Shenseea. I mean all of my close family out here are listening to her.” Masego lives in America but has Jamaican roots.

Shenseea also shared the news excitedly on her Instagram alongside a clip of the video. She said: “The Jamaican in me Do it for my Africans… @masego and I official music video is out now on youtube – “Silver Tongue Devil” go run it up issa vibe!” to which her manager, Romeich Major replied: “You have a big buzzzz.” That post has been viewed over 300, 000 times.

Masego also updated his Instagram and tagged all those responsible for the very professional video. He said: “SILVER TONGUE DEVIL VIDEO OUT NOW!”

Fans were also very happy with the production and commented as such under the video. Here are a few reactions:

Jason Henry -“Shenseea just teamed up with one of the dopest Jamaican born international artist! Mr Jazz himself Masego!”

Imani H. – “The looks, the choreo, the chemistry, EVERYTHINGG.”

Kwazzi K – “Masego connecting with his Jamaican roots!! I love it.”

Masego recently revealed that Shenseaa’s team was very accommodating when he contacted them with his idea. He was also in Jamaica seeking collaboration with other Jamaican artists like Grammy-winning Koffee, Chronixx, and Stalk Ashley for his upcoming album. It’s all in line with his wish to explore his Jamaican roots.