Masego Taps Shenseea For New Song “Silver Tongue Devil” – Watch Video

Masego and Shenseea team up on “Silver Tongue Devil.”

Jamaican artiste Masego heads back to the land of his father to find the lovely Shenseea, whom he dubs his “Silver Tongue Devil.” While the music video for the track does not show off the pretty little trending girl, Shenseea’s vocals add just the right level of vibrancy to the afrobeat/jazz-infused beat produced by Grammy-winning beatmaker IzyBeats. Let’s face it, the track would not be a Masego song without the sweet harmonious sounds of the saxophone.

One is considered to have a silver tongue when they are able to convince others to do what they want or believe what they want them to. This creates a slight problem for Masego, who has quite a baddie on his hands in the form of Shenseea. Yet Masego himself is no saint and proudly confesses that he too has a devilish side. You can check out exerts from the exchange below.

Masego: “You know I can talk my way Into sacred places / I know try, just blame my snake it is son of satin / They say my my my you stole my time, I say time’s a wastin / Don’t you cry, just wipe your eyes, I know what you’re thinking.”

Shenseea: “Nuh matter what / U can be slick wit dat talk / If i’m willing i will let you know / And if u are serious about ya feelings then surely the loving will show / I will have u wanting it more / Lock the devil down ina hole / Masego bring flames to me Soul.”

The music video sees the American singer wandering through a misty forest as he chases his “Silver Tongue Devil.” Other parts of the video were shot in areas of Kingston and St. Andrew. You can check it out below.