Quavo Follows Drake Eat Out of His Spotify 1 Billion Stream Plaque

Quavo has joined the 1 billion club on Spotify and he’s taking a page out of Drake’s book and eat his favorite meal on top of his plaque.

It’s not an easy feat to achieve 1 billion listens for one of your tracks, but the Migos star has done just that as his collab with Post Malone, “Congratulations”, has been played a thousand million times on the streaming service. The song only peaked at 8th position on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released in 2016 and achieved diamond status. Nevertheless, it has earned Post and Quavo a plaque from Spotify to hand upon the mall and marvel at their achievement.

But before the commemorative plate was mounted, Quavo had some other ideas. When Drake received his own plaque from Spotify after “In My Feelings” surpassed the 1 billion mark, he decided to use the bowl-shaped badge of honor as a vessel to hold his dinner. “We drank out of Grammys now you need a BILL to eat off the plate,” he captioned the clip of himself twirling spaghetti. Taking inspiration from the Six God, Quavo has now followed suit.

Eggs, hash browns, waffles, orange juice, and plenty of syrup was served on Spotify’s plate, which doubled as a perfect meal tray, proving to be a breakfast of champions. “Can’t Sit At The Table Unless It’s A Billi On The Plate @spotify. Unlocked Billi Huncho,” he wrote in the caption of the clip in which he tucked into the most important meal of the day. The “Taco Tuesday” rapper followed it up with a picture showing a near-empty plate, with the words, “Spotify. In recognition of 1,000,000,000 streams. Quavo. Congratulations. Post Malone feat. Quavo,” proudly on display.

We guess “congratulations” are in order!