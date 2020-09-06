Drake Eats Pasta On His 1 Billion Stream Spotify Plaque At His Mansion, Major Flex

Drake flexed in a major way by eating pasta on his Spotify plaque for 1 billion streams for one of his biggest songs.

Congratulations are in order for the Canadian rapper who is celebrating 1 billion streams on Spotify for his song “In My Feelings” by eating off of his new plaque. While Drake continues to find success with timeless hits, chart records, and prestigious accolades, he remains innovative in his celebratory traditions, perhaps because he must celebrate so often. It seems the Toronto rapper is always racking up some new record or award somewhere so his way of saying cheers to him had to become somewhat of a signature.

To commemorate the milestone “in recognition of 1,000,000,000 streams” for the rapper’s 2018 single “In My Feelings,” Spotify sent him a brand new plaque. The award which is as tall as Drizzy’s torso is designed with a platinum plate protruding from its center and so he used it as a tray for his spaghetti dinner. It came as no surprise that the rapper chose this way to memorialize the occasion as he has become known for such toasts.

When his album Take Care earned the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2013, Drake saluted the accolade with a drink from the gold-plated gramophone. He took to Instagram on Friday (September 4) to share the moment he honored his recent Spotify achievement with a taste of spaghetti from the shiny pristine plaque. “We drank out of Grammys now you need a BILL to eat off the plate @spotify,” he wrote alongside the video.

“In My Feelings” was featured on Drake’s critically acclaimed 2018 album Scorpion. The 5x Platinum record peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. Drizzy recently became the single artist with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100 in the history of chart data. He also secured the bragging rights for the most streamed artist on Spotify in the last decade when the streaming service unveiled its “A Decade Wrapped” list in December of last year.

Drake is arguably the most popular and most successful rap artist of this generation, and so, surely there are more food-related celebrations to come from the overachieving rapper.