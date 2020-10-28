Embattled Reggae Singer George Nooks Demands Police Return His Benz

George Nooks’ legal troubles are far from over.

The trouble continues for the infamous Reggae entertainer George Nooks, who was arrested two days ago, October 26, for charges of possession of cocaine and perverting the course of justice. It was revealed earlier today that the singer’s luxury car, a Mercedes-Benz GL 450 SUV, which was seized during the arrest, may not be returned to him until Wednesday, November 4, after the Jamaican authorities make a decision.

It’s something that Nooks’ lawyers are firmly against. One of his attorneys, Donahue Martin, who is representing him in the matter, spoke with the Jamaica Observer about how his legal team will be handling the matter. Martin shared that he had already filed an application for the Return of Motor Vehicle in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree yesterday, October 27.

“As far as we’re concerned, they [the police] have no reason to have our client’s vehicle in their custody,” Martin told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

He added: “The police can determine that they’re going to release the vehicle [at their convenience], but the court matter for the return of the motor vehicle is listed for 4th November.”

Martin, who explained that George Nooks would not have to be present for that court date, also took the time to share a bit more about how the process works. Martin explained that he will move forward with an application for the return of the singer’s vehicle, but ultimately it will be up to a judge to decide if authorities have justifiable reasons to hold on to the luxury car.

All The God is Standing By singer can do now is wait for the outcome of the matter on November 3 and hope that he gets his Benz back.