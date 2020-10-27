Tekashi 6ix9ine Is “Completely Finished” Says Ebro Darden

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s career is “completely finished,” according to Ebro Darden.

The Hot 97 radio host did not mince his words when it came to the trajectory of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s career and how the rainbow-haired rapper is faring at present. There is no love lost between the pair after 6ix9ine accused the radio personality of blackmail, and Ebro posted the top-streaming songs on Apple Music the same day that “Trollz” hit no. 1, with the Nicki Minaj collab noticeably absent. Yesterday, Ebro took to Twitter and posted, “Name an artist that was ‘poppin’ in the last 3yrs that is completely finished… I’ll start. Tekashi 69.”

The shady tweet may have seemed harsh and even premature, but it has to be admitted that the “Tutu” rapper’s career isn’t looking too shiny at the moment. Being sent to jail amidst his acceleration certainly hampered momentum, but it was his decision to turn state informant during the trial against his fellow Nine Trey Gangster Bloods members that won Tekashi 6ix9ine no favors and lost him friends in the industry. Still, the Brooklyn artist celebrated being transferred to home confinement by releasing a string of singles and music videos, including the Nicki Minaj-aided track that topped the Billboard Hot 100. But it was all too good to be true as 6ix9ine’s sophomore album, TattleTales, bombed when it officially dropped in September, selling 53,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

6ix9ine may yet bounce back, though, considering he is set to be the subject of a new documentary. Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine will be a three-part docu-series that chronicles the rapper’s life and is scheduled to be released sometime next year.