Megan Thee Stallion Shoot Shots At Michael B. Jordan In Fire Freestyle

Does Megan Thee Stallion have the hots for a certain Black Panther hottie?

Fans think Megan Thee Stallion is shooting her shot at Michael B. Jordan but who can be mad at that? The “Savage” rapper dropped a new freestyle that she says marks the first of many to come leading up to the arrival of her new studio album. In the inaugural “Megan Monday” presentation, which the rapper posted on Twitter today, she’s seen in the recording booth laying the freestyle on the track while sporting a casual crop top sweatsuit and a fresh face look.

During the no-chorus style session, Megan spits fire bars over a Lil Ju-produced beat. “I’ma hot girl, I don’t do titles/If I do date, it’ll be Michael,” she raps, leading most fans to immediately think she is talking about Michael B. Jordan. Megan Thee Stallion and the movie actor have been spotted together not once, but twice in the front row at different Coach 1941 fashion shows.

Michael was also among the short few male celebrities who spoke out about protecting black women amidst the shooting incident that reportedly left the rapper injured, and he made it known that he stood in solidarity with her. Do you think he also reached out personally?

I think ima drop these up until my album drop ?????? REAL MF HOT GIRL SHIT pic.twitter.com/9BP5x9EKO0 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 27, 2020

Another reason fans instantly thought of the Black Panther star though Megan could be speaking about virtually any Michael, is that he is one of the most eligible bachelors in the entertainment industry right now. Not only that, but most girls would agree that making Michael B. Jordan the only exception to their dating hiatus is not just a conceivable idea, it’s the right thing to do when it’s a feasible option for you… and who can be mad at Megan for doing the right thing, right?

Do you think there is a potential power couple romance for Megal or Michan?