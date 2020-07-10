Michael B. Jordan Can’t Resist Megan Thee Stallion Steamy Pool Twerking To Pop Smoke Hit

No one can resist Megan Thee Stallion’s twerking not even actor Michael B. Jordan.

Michael B. Jordan played a pretty badass villain in Black Panther, but his resilience was no match for Megan Thee Stallion’s booty-shaking. Enjoying the summer sunshine, the Hot Girl of the Summer spent time with her friends, twerking in the pool to Pop Smoke’s new track, “Diana,” off his new album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. When she posted the clip on the ‘gram, it received over 3 million views. Popping into the comments section of the post was the Creed actor who posted a frozen face emoji.

We’re not too sure what he meant — especially since the performance was far more hot than cold — but Megan replied with an emoji of her own that can be interpreted as indifference.

Twerking has become synonymous with the “Savage” rapper. Back in college, she and her friends got in trouble for making videos of themselves performing the saucy dance move, which would circulate throughout campus. They stopped after being called in by the head of the school. That wasn’t the end of Meg twerking for college kids, though, as she appeared at YouTube’s virtual graduation ceremony and twerked from her kitchen while rapping some of her best-known tracks.

Michael B. Jordan jumping into the comments has left fans wondering if there is something going on between the two. Megan revealed just a couple weeks ago that she has a new man in her life. Although she kept the name of her new boo under wraps, it is the first time she has confirmed that she is seeing someone since her relationship with Moneybagg Yo. The last we heard of Jordan’s love life is that he was hooking up with Snoh Aalegra, even starring in one of her music videos.