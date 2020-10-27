Ding Dong Teaches Shaggy How To “Gweh” Desha Ravers New Hit Dance Move: Watch

Ding Dong is showing Shaggy some moves from the Ravers collection.

From dance performer to dance instructor, Romeich Entertainment artist Ding Dong wears many hats. The certified ‘Dancing King’ has been sharing his gift with the dancehall community for years, and while some have taken on to his slick moves and manage to mirror them effortlessly, Shaggy is proving the veracity of the old Jamaican saying popularized by the late Bogle who said, “Everybody can dance, but a nuh everybody a dancer.”

A video that surfaced online shows Ding Dong teaching his latest dance move, “Gweh” to international reggae and dancehall star Shaggy and Grammy Award-winning producer Shane Hoosong. The “Flairy” deejay’s tutoring skills are commendable as he did evidently start out slow before things advanced into a full-fledged dance move. However, this strategy did nothing to thwart Shaggy’s uncoordinated efforts.

While Ding Dong’s rhythmic bounce was carried out in an expert, seamless fashion (a standard that Shaggy would be held to unfairly), Mr. Boombastic’s rock could be likened to that of an inspired dilettante whose awkward motions completely neglects the choreography. Of course, Shaggy certainly deserves an ‘A’ for his efforts, I mean he is attempting these moves next to a professional dancehall groover after all. Let’s just say that A could not be his ticket to appear in the next Ding Dong Ravers video.

Sometimes a dance move doesn’t seem too difficult until you have to actually do it. Perhaps a little more practice is all Shaggy needs. Have you mastered “Gweh” as yet? Watch Ding Dong teach the dance step by step. I sincerely hope your efforts will prove more successful than that of the crab Sebastian from Disney’s Little Mermaid Live.