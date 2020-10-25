Sasha Obama Lip-Syncing City Girls Raunchy Lyrics Goes Viral On

Sasha Obama is trending on Twitter and its all because of this video of her lip-syncing City Girls song.

The children of former presidents experience pressure, and criticism like most of us will never understand. This is especially true for the two daughters of the first Black president of the United States, Barack Obama. Sasha and Malia Obama have been put under a microscope since day one of their life in the spotlight, and at every turn, they have proven that they are both intelligent, strong, and competent young women. Now a viral Tik-Tok video featuring Sasha Obama is making its way around the internet, earning a wide variety of reactions, including praise, criticism, and fierce defensiveness from supporters of the Obama family.

The video which was featured on Sasha’s friend’s TikTok page shows the friend and Sasha lip-syncing to a City Girls song. Both young women show off their impressive lip-syncing skills while rapping along to every lyric, curse words and all. The same video made by any other nineteen-year-old would be considered commonplace, but because of Sasha’s role in the world as a former first child, everyone has something to say about the innocent clip. Thankfully, plenty of internet users anticipated the backlash and showed up ready to defend Sasha at every turn.

Twitter comments about the video included one user who wrote, “Let’s be clear- Sasha Obama is 19 years old. Full Stop! Now, unless you have something good to say, keep her name out of your dandy mouth!”

Another user showed up just in case she witnessed any nonsense, writing, “I just stop by to see if somebody have something to say about Sasha Obama because BAYBAY, I’m THAT aunteee……..”

Patricia Arquette joined in to defend White House children on both sides, saying, “Leave Sasha Obama and Barron Trump alone.” While there will always be plenty of haters out there, it seems the Obama daughters have plenty of passionate protectors on their side, ready to take down the trolls.

Seeing that video of Sasha Obama on tiktok rappin City Girls just really warmed my heart pic.twitter.com/2WYn7EAXCC — Johnetta Elzie (@Nettaaaaaaaa) October 25, 2020

Sasha Obama: *rappin city girls Michelle obama: *off camera pic.twitter.com/CxBxkIp3ep — Big Girl Slay ? (@Biggirlslay) October 25, 2020

The biggest takeaway from Sasha Obama rapping City Girls as a 19 year old is that the current Administration can't find the parents of the 535 children they forcefully separated from their parents. — D.A. Osorio (@DA_Osorio) October 25, 2020

Lemme get ready for any of you m'fers fixing your mouths to talk shit about Sasha Obama pic.twitter.com/ceqGfKocG7 — T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) October 25, 2020

They found Sasha Obama on Tik Tok through her friend’s page. Those videos will be gone in 60 seconds if they aren’t already. ? — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020