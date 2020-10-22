Tekashi 6ix9ine Hit With Another Lawsuit Over Underage Sexual Video

Tekashi 6ix9ine can’t catch a break from the courts as he has a new lawsuit to contend with over his sexual video involving a minor.

It seems Tekashi 6ix9ine’s past has come back to haunt him once again, according to a new report from TMZ regarding a case for which he already pled guilty. A thirteen-year-old girl appeared in a video along with 6ix9ine and another man, Tay Milly, back in 2015. The video included footage of the girl performing sexual acts on Milly while Tekashi watched, made lewd gestures, and groped the victim. He later pled guilty to use of a child in a sexual performance, but he is now being sued by the victim in the case who says she was a child and intoxicated at the time, and therefore unable to give consent.

The victim, who is only named as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, says that she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time that three separate videos were filmed showing her naked and participating in oral sex. She is suing 6ix9ine and Tay Milly for child sexual assault, child sexual abuse, and infliction of emotional distress. Tekashi took a plea deal in the original case in 2018 and received four years probation, although he went on to serve time on unrelated charges in connection with his gang activities.

Addressing the incident in a recent interview in The New York Times, Tekashi declined to take full responsibility for the assault and instead pointed out that he was only eighteen at the time of the videos and believes that he has made amends through giving back to the community. Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison earlier this year after agreeing to cooperate with federal authorities in the case against several Nine Trey gang members and has since been active on social media. His newest album, Tattle Tales, generated disappointing numbers, and it has been forecasted that the rapper may not be able to afford his extensive security detail much longer. He has not yet commented on this new lawsuit.