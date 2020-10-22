Amber Rose Bemoans Kanye West Bullied Her For A Decade, “Just Leave Me Alone”

Kanye West is a bully, according to Amber Rose who is revealing that Ye bullied her for a decade and needs to stop..

The model launched the accusation against the rapper whom she dated for two years in the late 2000s and with whom she has been on bad terms since. The split, which occurred in 2010, was acrimonious, and the pair have continued to sling mud, with Amber Rose claiming that Kim Kardashian was one of the reasons that she and the “Wash Us in the Blood” rapper were no longer together — despite Kim and Kanye only starting their relationship in 2012. The Dancing with the Stars contestant alleged that Kim had been cheating on her then-boyfriend Reggie Bush with Kanye West while he and Amber were still an item. As for the Sunday Service founder, he stated a few years ago that he had to take 30 showers after dating Amber.

A decade after their split, the mother-of-two has claimed that Kanye West has been bullying her for the last ten years. “Even if someone is picking on me which he has for 10 years. He has picked on me, he has bullied me for 10 years,” Amber said during an interview on the No Jumper YouTube channel. “He just called me a prostitute at his rally. 10 years later, just leave me alone.” The 37-year-old addressed Kanye’s alleged slut-shaming, describing the Presidential candidate as a narcissist and questioned whether he said hurtful things about her to make his wife more comfortable.

As for his relationship with Kim, Kanye West posted a sweet message on Twitter to wish his bride a happy birthday. The reality star turned the big 4-0 on Wednesday, with Ye posting a photo of when he hired out San Francisco’s AT&T Park seven years to the day to propose. “Been doing empty stadiums,” he wrote. “Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much.”